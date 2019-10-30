Romantic Treasures from CSO in Nicosia and Paphos

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra presents the concert series titled ROMANTIC TREASURES. Two concerts will be given in Nicosia and Paphos under the baton of Charles Olivieri-Munroe. The highlight of the concerts is the participation of the principal cellist of the orchestra Jakub Otčenášek as a soloist, performing Schumann’s Cello concerto in A minor.

Concerts will be given as follows:

Nicosia: Friday 1 November 2019

Pallas Theatre, Paphos Gate, 20:30

Paphos: Saturday 2 November 2019

Markideion Municipal Theatre, 20:30

The fruitful stylistic diversity that characterises the Romantic era in music, manifests in this concert: three Romantic treasures by two immortal masters! Opening the concert, Robert Schumann, a leading exponent of Romantic music, creator of sublime works whose seeming imperfections are nothing else but imaginative poetic manifestations of the Romantic ideal.

Bringing the curtain down, is the Czech composer Jan Voříšek, a proponent of an early Romantic style grounded on a forward-looking daring harmonic language cushioned by a touch of Classical finesse.

Performed of course by your very own Cyprus Symphony Orchestra with its principal cellist, Jakub Otčenášek, as soloist in the Schumann cello concerto, under the baton of Charles Olivieri-Munroe, Artistic Director of the Krakow Philharmonic Orchestra.

Schumann: Overture, scherzo & finale, op. 52

Cello concerto in A minor, op. 129

V. H. Voříšek: Symphony in D major, op. 24

Supporters: Paphos Municipality

Ticket prices : €12, €7 (18-26 yrs, pensioners), €5 (under 18)

Ticket presales:

Pallas Theatre (Regenis and Arsinoes corner, Nicosia 1010, 22 410181)

Online at cyso.org.cy

Box Office, Wed 16:00-19:00 and 2 hrs before the concert

Markideion Municipal Theatre (Andrea Geroudi 27, Paphos 8010, 26 222286):

Online at cyso.org.cy

Box Office 2 hrs before the concert

Information: 22 463144, www.cyso.org.cy