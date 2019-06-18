Rolled tahinopita with walnuts

Ingredients

7 cups self-raising flour

1 sachet of yeast,

½ cup seed oil (peanut oil, corn oil, etc.)

Some sugar

Water (as warm as it gets for kneading)

Salt

For the filling:

1 ½ cup tahini

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

½ cup raisins (optional)

1 ½ cup chopped walnuts

A little diluted honey for the coating

Method

Step 1:

Put the flour, salt, sugar in a bowl and stir.

Step 2:

Then, pour the oil and rub with your palms until thick crumbs are formed. Put the yeast and a little bit of lukewarm water and knead until you get a soft dough.

Step 3:

Cover the bowl and let the dough rise.

Step 4:

Preheat the oven to 180 ° C and grease a baking dish, and add non-stick labels to the base.

Step 5:

After the dough has thickened, divide it into 3 parts and roll it into a roll.

Step 6:

In a bowl, mix all the filling materials.

Step 7:

Add some water or a little juice if you need to spread the filling well.

Step 8:

Using a rolling pin, open the dough in three rectangular sheets and wrap each one with 1/3 of the filling.

Step 9:

Roll and place them on the baking tray starting from the centre to the outside.

Step 10:

Cut a hole on the top of the tahinopita with a knife.

Step 11

Cover the surface with the diluted honey.

Step 12:

Bake it in the preheated oven for 40-45 minutes or until the tahinopita is brown.

By Yiota Herodotou