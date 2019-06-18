Rolled tahinopita with walnuts

Ingredients
7 cups self-raising flour
1 sachet of yeast,
½ cup seed oil (peanut oil, corn oil, etc.)
Some sugar
Water (as warm as it gets for kneading)
Salt
For the filling:
1 ½ cup tahini
1 cup sugar
1 tablespoon cinnamon
½ cup raisins (optional)
1 ½ cup chopped walnuts
A little diluted honey for the coating
Method
Step 1:
Put the flour, salt, sugar in a bowl and stir.
Step 2:
Then, pour the oil and rub with your palms until thick crumbs are formed. Put the yeast and a little bit of lukewarm water and knead until you get a soft dough.
Step 3:
Cover the bowl and let the dough rise.
Step 4:
Preheat the oven to 180 ° C and grease a baking dish, and add non-stick labels to the base.
Step 5:
After the dough has thickened, divide it into 3 parts and roll it into a roll.
Step 6:
In a bowl, mix all the filling materials.
Step 7:
Add some water or a little juice if you need to spread the filling well.
Step 8:
Using a rolling pin, open the dough in three rectangular sheets and wrap each one with 1/3 of the filling.
Step 9:
Roll and place them on the baking tray starting from the centre to the outside.
Step 10:
Cut a hole on the top of the tahinopita with a knife.
Step 11
Cover the surface with the diluted honey.
Step 12:
Bake it in the preheated oven for 40-45 minutes or until the tahinopita is brown.
By Yiota Herodotou