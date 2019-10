Two hooded men robbed a kiosk in Protaras, immobilising the 33 year old employee and making off with cash and a few packets of cigarettes, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said the robbery occurred 20 minutes after midnight on Monday at a kiosk on Protaras avenue.

Two hooded men entered the kiosk, assaulted the employee in charge, took the cash from the till and cigarettes.

Police will check CCTV at the kiosk and elsewhere, the news agency added.