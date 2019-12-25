Rob Deering and Paul Tonkinson to Run Limassol next March

The organisers of OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO 2020 have confirmed that comedians and runners Rob Deering and Paul Tonkinson will be running at the event on Saturday and Sunday, March 21-22, 2020.

Rob and Paul will be taking part in Limassol Half Marathon on March 22, and joining 15,000 other athletes at what has become one of Europe’s most recognisable sporting events.

Rob Deering is one of the leading stand-up comedians of his generation, regularly performing comedy and guitar in clubs, theatres and festivals around the world. Within the running world he is well known for presenting the Running Commentary podcast with fellow running comic Paul Tonkinson, in which they talk about life, comedy and running – while running. Rob is committed to fundraising for his favoured charity Parkinson’s UK and has run many marathons and other races.

Yorkshire man Paul Tonkinson is a former Time Out Comedian of the Year, well loved for his distinctive style, skillful impressions and on-stage exuberance. Paul has joined Michael McIntyre on live shows around the UK and worldwide, he has made numerous tv and radio appearances and is a regular entertainer for the UK Armed Forces overseas. As a keen runner, the Running Commentary podcast is a very natural extension of his love of comedy and running. Paul also writes a column for Runner’s World, and his book “26.2 Miles To Happiness – a Comedian’s Tale of Running, Red Wine and Redemption” will be released in February 2020.

Rob and Paul are looking forward to adding OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO to their impressive list of events and their appearance promises to be a draw for British runners planning to #RunLimassol next spring.

In addition to Limassol Half Marathon which the two comedians are taking on, race weekend includes the AIMS-accredited OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO, Petrolina 10K Energy Race and 5K City Race.

A pacing team headed up by top British pacer Paul Addicott will be helping runners to reach their targets in the marathon and half marathon races.

The event is ideal for runners of all abilities and the flat and fast course along Limassol’s spectacular coastline holds huge PB potential. Runners can look forward to magnificent views out over the sparkling sea, a beautiful spring climate, first-class hospitality and a warm and friendly welcome. Limassol is certainly an ideal post-winter escape and a deserved reward for athletes training over Christmas and into the new year.

International visitors can take advantage of the excellent #RunLimassolPlus package which includes: a 40% discount on race entry; OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO technical t-shirt; the best accommodation rates for race weekend; free pass for public buses over race weekend of; pasta party pass; early race day breakfast and transfer to the start line on Sunday, March 22.

OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO MD Andreas Spyrou commented: “We are delighted to welcome Rob Deering and Paul Tonkinson to OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO in March. They are both highly respected comedians and runners and we are sure that their presence in Limassol will motivate many other runners to achieve their goals. We hope that they will enjoy exploring all that Limassol has to offer and soaking up the superb atmosphere of race weekend.”

Rob Deering and Paul Tonkinson added: “We are so looking forward to running in Limassol in 2020. We’re both lucky to have run in Cyprus before – very happy memories. Now we get to combine running in a favourite place with taking part in a huge exciting event; yes please!”

Entries to OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO are open and cost: Marathon €60, Half Marathon €45, Petrolina 10K Energy Race €30 and 5K City Race €30.

Go to www.limassolmarathon.com for registration and further details. You can also like the Facebook page and follow @RunLimassol #RunLimassol on Twitter and limassolmarathon on Instagram to keep up-to-date with all the latest news about OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO.