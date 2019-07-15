Roadworks in Nicosia to continue after 2020 – Interior Minister

Roadworks in the capital will continue until 2020, Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides said to a letter to Green Party leader Giorgos Perdikis.
The works aim to ease traffic congestion in the capital, increase commercial activity and reduce emissions.
They are part of the “Nicosia Integrated Mobility Master Plan” financed by the EU Structural Fund.
As part of the roadworks, authorities will install street furniture, lighting, new pavements and will create large pedestrian streets with increased access for people with physical disabilities.
According to a timeline presented by the Minister in his letter, the following major projects are expected to be completed in the future:
- Improvement works on Kallipoleos avenue and Evgenia Theodotou street by the Department of Public Works – February 2018 – February 2020
- Restoration of Commercial Triangle Mnasiadou – De Tyras – Stasikratous – Thedotou streets, Phase A by Nicosia municipality – September 2018 – February 2020
- Omirou street underground parking space by Nicosia Municipality – November 2019
- Restoration of Commercial Triangle Mnasiadou – De Tyras – Stasikratous – Thedotou streets, Phase B by Nicosia municipality – Will start after the completion of Phase A, the improvement works on Kallipoleos and the creation the underground parking space on Omirou.
- Improvement works on Kyriacou Matsi avenue by Nicosia Municipality – Will start after the completion of Phase A of the Commercial Triangle, the improvement works on Kallipoleos and the creation of the underground parking space on Omirou.
- Improvement works on the perimeter of Stasinou avenue – This project is in its design phase.