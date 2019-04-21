Weather forecast: roads closed in Troodos as unsettled weather continues

Temperatures will remain below the average for the time of year in the next two days, as a low pressure system is affecting the area.

On Sunday intervals of sunshine will alternate with increased cloud which are expected to lead to scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms on the mountains.

Temperatures will be 20 C inland and on the coasts and 10 C in the mountains. Tonight temperatures will drop to 11 C inland and on the southern and eastern coasts, 12 C on the western and northern coasts and 1 C in the mountains, where frost is expected to form.

Monday will start off mainly fine, however increased cloud is expected after noon.

Tuesday and Wednesday intervals of sunshine will alternate with increased cloud. Temperatures are expected to rise above the average for the time of year.

Roads closed in Troodos due to snow

Police are warning that roads to Troodos are slippery because of snow and are urging drivers to be particularly careful.

The Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Prodromos-Troodos, Pedoulas-Prodromos, Prodromos-Kykkos and Pedoulas-Kakopetria-Pinewood roads are open only to four wheel drive cars and those equipped with anti-skid chains.