Updated: Roads around British PM May’s office re-open

Roads were temporarily closed around British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Downing Street office on Thursday as police investigated a suspicious item.

The item was later deemed to be non-suspicious and the roads are being reopened.

Earlier, the police said roads had closed as police investigated a suspicious item.

“Temporary road closures in place around Whitehall whist suspect item assessed,” British police said in a Tweet. “Specialist officers are now in attendance.”

