Menu
International

Updated: Roads around British PM May’s office re-open

May 23, 2019 at 2:48pm
Edited by

Roads were temporarily closed around British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Downing Street office on Thursday as police investigated a suspicious item.

The item was later deemed to be non-suspicious and the roads are being reopened.


Earlier, the police said roads had closed as police investigated a suspicious item.
“Temporary road closures in place around Whitehall whist suspect item assessed,” British police said in a Tweet. “Specialist officers are now in attendance.”

 

 

(File photo)

You May Also Like

International
May 23, 2019

Florida to execute man convicted of abducting, killing eight women in 1984

Stelios Marathovouniotis
International
May 23, 2019

‘Tiger Who Came to Tea’ author Judith Kerr dies aged 95

Stelios Marathovouniotis
International
May 23, 2019

American tourist says he paid €591 for six portions of calamari in Mykonos

Stelios Marathovouniotis