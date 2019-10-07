Road Trips in Cyprus

Cyprus is beautiful everywhere you look. But what we love the most are the traditional and old parts of the island.

In case you are travelling with a car and you are in a mood for a road trip we have some suggestions for you where you can discover the real beauties and nature of Cyprus. The routes of course are endless but we have selected a few which we believe are worth travelling. Narrow, old roads in the heart of nature which (most of them) are today forgotten.

From Agios Nikolaos to Kidasi in Paphos

The road to Akrotiri, Limassol

Where the earth meets the sky at Ineia, Paphos

Heading to Kampos Tsakistras Village

The only road in Cyprus which ends to a tree in Cavo Grego.

The road to Konnos Beach

Agkiras Street, Old Limassol

Heading from Prodromos to Pedoulas

Tasos Metsopoulos Street in Larnaka

In the heart of Troodos during Autumn

Going from Vyzakia to Kannavia, Nicosia District

Praxia Aresti, Photos by Facebook Group Landscapes of Cyprus