Road Trips in Cyprus

Cyprus is beautiful everywhere you look. But what we love the most are the traditional and old parts of the island.
In case you are travelling with a car and you are in a mood for a road trip we have some suggestions for you where you can discover the real beauties and nature of Cyprus. The routes of course are endless but we have selected a few which we believe are worth travelling. Narrow, old roads in the heart of nature which (most of them) are today forgotten.
From Agios Nikolaos to Kidasi in Paphos
The road to Akrotiri, Limassol
Where the earth meets the sky at Ineia, Paphos
Heading to Kampos Tsakistras Village
The only road in Cyprus which ends to a tree in Cavo Grego.
The road to Konnos Beach
Agkiras Street, Old Limassol
Heading from Prodromos to Pedoulas
Tasos Metsopoulos Street in Larnaka
In the heart of Troodos during Autumn
Going from Vyzakia to Kannavia, Nicosia District
Praxia Aresti, Photos by Facebook Group Landscapes of Cyprus