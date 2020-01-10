Road network back to normal but some roads to Troodos still not open

Now that the island’s recent extreme weather conditions are over and the road network is back to normal police announced on Friday that only three roads to snow-covered Troodos are still not open for all vehicles.
The three non-accessible roads are the following:
- Milikouri-Agios Nikolaos
- Bridge between Korakou-Flasou villages
- Bridge near the Peristerona Primary School
As for snow at Troodos Square, it is currently 89 centimetres high, according to the Meteorological Service.
In the meantime, the Paphos-Polis Chrysochous road in the coastal district remains closed, just when approaching Yiolou village due to works for the construction of a bypass road.
The works are expected to take about two more months and access to Polis Chrysochous from Paphos is via the Stroumbi – Kathikas – Drousseia – Prodromi roads as well as via Polemi-Agios Dimitrianos-Lasa-Simou roads.
Drivers are advised to be extremely careful, not to speed and maintain a safe distance from vehicles in font of them.
Read more: