Road near Aphrodite’s Rock to close for repairs following erosion

A section of the old Limassol-Paphos road near Aphrodite’s Rock is to close tomorrow for repairs because of erosion police said.

They said that a 200 metre stretch near Aphrodite’s Rock will be closed to traffic from tomorrow, February 21 to May 21 for safety reasons.

Access from Paphos to Pissouri/Limassol will be possible only from the Paphos-Limassol highway and the Pissouri junction.

Police added that a section of the old Limassol-Paphos road from the road link leading to Limassol-Paphos highway will also be closed. Access from Limassol and Pissouri towards Aphrodite’s Rock will be on the motorway from the westernmost Aphrodite’s Rock junction.

Updates on road works and how traffic is affected are available on the website www.traffic4cyprus.org.cy.