River Klarios

The Klarios or Karkotis River, with a length of almost 25 km, stems from the Troodos Mountain and until it reaches Morphou Bay, it passes through the Solea Valley (Linou – Flasou – Evrychou – Tembria – Kaliana – Galata – Kakopetria)

The river has created the unique valley of Solea, rich in vegetation and fruit trees. Along the river there are artificial canals, through which the water is led to the villages of the valley.

The purpose of the tour is to get visitors to see the main river of Solea, its route, its springs, its significance and its history.

13 km Distance

3 hours Duration

50 km/h Average Speed

800 m – 300 m Altitude