Rise in rents outpaces increase in salaries

Rent are up, but salaries have not kept pace according to a new study by KPMG Cyprus.
It shows that rents at the end of 2018 were up an annual 16.7% while salaries rose by only 2.7%.
As regards the fourth quarter of 2018, house prices rose by 2.4% and apartment prices by 4.5% on an annual basis. Offices and warehouses recorded a 5.1% and 4.2% price increase respectively.
As regards rents for houses, Larnaca district recorded a 67% jump, followed by Nicosia district with 17% and the free Famagusta area with 14%.
Apartment rents in the fourth quarter of 2018 were up an annual 19% in Larnaca and Limassol, 15% in Nicosia, 8% in the free Famagusta area and 6% in Paphos.
Commercial properties and warehouses recorded a smaller rise.
