Rice pudding brulee with cherry spoon sweet

Ingredients

2 cups milk

2 cups whipping cream

1 cup rice

3 tablespoons of cornflour

4 tablespoons of sugar

6 tablespoons of rosewater

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

3 tablespoons of blond sugar

4 tablespoons of black cherry spoon sweet

Method

Step 1:

Boil the rice with the cream in a saucepan and 1 ½ cup of milk until it is softened. When ready, stir in sugar and rosewater. Dissolve the cornflour in the remaining ½ cup of cold milk, pour it into the pot and stir until it cools.

Step 2:

Spread it on a baking dish, let it cool down and put it in the fridge.

Step 3:

Shortly before serving, sprinkle the rice pudding with the blond sugar and cook it (like brulee cream) to get a golden color. Pour into rectangular pieces and serve it with cherry spoon sweet and garnish with caramel leaves.

By chef Christos Christodoulou

