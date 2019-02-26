Rice pudding brulee with cherry spoon sweet

Ingredients
2 cups milk
2 cups whipping cream
1 cup rice
3 tablespoons of cornflour
4 tablespoons of sugar
6 tablespoons of rosewater
1 teaspoon of cinnamon
3 tablespoons of blond sugar
4 tablespoons of black cherry spoon sweet
Method
Step 1:
Boil the rice with the cream in a saucepan and 1 ½ cup of milk until it is softened. When ready, stir in sugar and rosewater. Dissolve the cornflour in the remaining ½ cup of cold milk, pour it into the pot and stir until it cools.
Step 2:
Spread it on a baking dish, let it cool down and put it in the fridge.
Step 3:
Shortly before serving, sprinkle the rice pudding with the blond sugar and cook it (like brulee cream) to get a golden color. Pour into rectangular pieces and serve it with cherry spoon sweet and garnish with caramel leaves.
By chef Christos Christodoulou