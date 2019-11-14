Revised provisions lead to a rising number of rejected naturalisation applications

The revised provisions of the Cyprus Naturalisation Programme last February appears to have contributed to an increase in the number of rejected applications by potential investors, according to Phileleftheros.

The safeguards included in the plan, many of them concerning applications filed since May 15, have resulted in a total of 22 such applications being rejected by August this year, according to Interior Ministry confidential data that was recently forwarded to parliament.

The data also shows that a total of 56 applications were rejected between 2013 and August 2019.

And that in the first nine months of this year the number of applications rejected had more than tripled compared to 2018. In fact, compared to 2013, applications rejected were almost tenfold. Specifically, the number of rejected applications is the following:

– As of August 2019, 22 applications were rejected.

– In 2016, 2017 and 2018, a total of 24 applications were rejected. Eight applications were rejected each year.

– In 2015, three applications were rejected.

– In 2014, five applications were rejected.

– In 2013, two applications were rejected.

In the meantime, it was officially announced that a Council of Ministers decree will revoke controversial Cypriot citizenship. And, last week, Cabinet revoked 26 Cypriot passports following revelations that they were controversial foreign nationals.

Before proceeding with the adoption of the decree, the government is obliged to inform the person concerned in writing of the reasons that led to the revocation of his/her citizenship. The person concerned has the right to ask for an investigation.

According to the Law on Registration of Population, deprivation of a Cypriot citizenship by the Council of Ministers is acceptable over the following reasons:

– If it is found that the registration or the naturalisation certificate of that person was obtained by fraud, false representations or in the case that a significant incident was concealed.

– If a citizen is found, through deeds or words, that he/she has displayed a lack of respect or malice towards the Republic.

– In any war where the Republic in involved, a person illegally naturalised has either committed a transaction or contacted the enemy or participated in any operation to assist the enemy.

– If he/she was sentenced to imprisonment in any country within ten years since his/her naturalisation.

– If the naturalised person has resided permanently in other countries for seven consecutive years without announcing his intention to maintain Cypriot citizenship annually at a consulate of the Republic.

