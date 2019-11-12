Revenue from tourism rises slightly in August

Revenue from tourism reached €431.6 mln in August 2019 compared to €428.2 mln in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording an increase of 0.8%, according to the Statistical Service of the Republic of Cyprus.

On the basis of the results of the Passenger Survey, for the period of January – August 2019 revenue from tourism is estimated at €1,856.8 mln compared to €1,889.7 mln in the corresponding period of 2018, recording a decrease of 1.7%.

The expenditure per person for August 2019 reached €779.31 compared to €800.65 in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording a decrease of 2.7%. The expenditure per person/per day for August 2019 compared to August 2018 recorded an increase of 1.3% (from €77.73 to €78.72). A decrease of 3.9% was recorded in the average length of stay, from 10.3 days in August 2018 to 9.9 days in August 2019.

The expenditure per person for the period of January – August 2019 reached €678.69 compared to €694.85 in the corresponding period of the previous year, recording a decrease of 2.3%. The expenditure per person/per day for the period of January – August 2019 compared to the period of January – August 2018 recorded a decrease of 0.2% (from €75.53 to €75.41).

