Revamp of Limassol’s Ayios Andreas street

February 6, 2019 at 4:04pm


Limassol’s Tourism Development and Promotion Company has joined forces with the town’s municipality to upgrade Ayios Andreas street in the historic centre, with phase one of the three year project completed.

It includes the placing of an arch next to the castle square, flower pots, outdoor canvas sunshades to match the stone built  neo-classical buildings. Also planned is an information sign where Ayios Andreas street adjoins the coastal road.

The Tourist Development Company is also designing a tour of the historical centre of the town and will be distributing maps with 28 workshops and craft shops. The maps will made available on line and in hard copy at hotels and tourist information offices featuring information on each workshop .

These workshops include artists, sculptors, jewellery makers, handbag and shoe designers, potters, photographers, bookbinders and
other.

The company hopes this will allow visitors to explore Limassol while giving artists the opportunity to showcase their creations.

 

