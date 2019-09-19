Menu
Returning prisoner caught with four mobile phones hidden in rectum

September 19, 2019 at 8:43am
A Greek Cypriot convict returning to prison after being taken to court for a different case was caught with four mobile telephones hidden in his person, philenews reports.

It said that the 28 year old man who is serving time for burglaries was taken from Central Prison to Limassol court where he is on trial for driving under the influence of drugs.

The site said that while at court, he obtained four mobile phones and a quantity of drugs which he hid in his rectum.

During checks on  his return to prison, wardens found he had something hidden in his body.

He was taken to Nicosia Hospital and once the items were expelled he returned to jail.

 

 

