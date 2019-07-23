Retired RAF Akrotiri police dogs looking for new homes (video)

Two police dogs at RAF Akrotiri are reaching retirement and the Dog Section wants to find them both loving homes, Forces Network reports.

The Base is home to police dogs, patrol dogs and canines that specialise in detecting drugs and explosives.

Flo, 8, and Ebi, 11, are cared for by Kennel Assistant, Nikki.

The dogs have helped protect military personnel and assets since they were trained as police dogs from puppies, Forces Network added.

As military police dogs, they have been highly trained to work alongside their handlers to track and take down criminals.

“All they are looking for now is a good sofa to curl up on, maybe not in Cyprus. But, just a bit of love. They’ve lived in kennels all their lives, so they want someone to give them some affection and a nice retirement,” says Nikki.