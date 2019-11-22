Menu
Retail turnover in Cyprus up in September and over the past nine months

November 25, 2019 at 4:18pm
Volume and value of retail trade except of motor vehicles increased in September and over the past nine months, according to data released by the Statistical Service of Cyprus.

On the basis of provisional estimates, the Turnover Volume Index of Retail Trade for September 2019 increased by 4.0% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and reached 123.8 units (base 2015=100).

For the period January-September 2019 the index is estimated to have recorded an increase of 2.6% compared to the same period of 2018.

The Turnover Value Index of Retail Trade for September 2019 increased by 1.5% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and reached 120.2 units (base 2015=100).

For the period January-September 2019 the index is estimated to have recorded an increase of 1.5% compared to the same period of 2018. (CNA)

