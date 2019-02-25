Retail trade value and volume up by 5.4% in 2018, Statistical Service estimates

Both retail trade’s turnover value and volume were up by 5.4% in 2018, according to provisional estimates published on Monday by the Cyprus Statistical Service.
In particular, on the basis of provisional estimates, the Turnover Volume Index of Retail Trade for December 2018 increased by 3.5% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and reached 143.4 units (base 2015=100).
For the period January-December 2018, the index is estimated to have recorded an increase of 5.4% compared to the same period of 2017.
On the basis of provisional estimates, the Turnover Value Index of Retail Trade for December 2018 increased by 2.8% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and reached 138.6 units (base 2015=100).
For the period January-December 2018 the index is estimated to have recorded an increase of 5.4% compared to the same period of 2017.
