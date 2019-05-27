Retail trade up in the first three months of the year

The retail trade increased in the first quarter of the year, official figures show.

On the basis of provisional estimates of the Statistical Service of Cyprus, the Turnover Value Index of Retail Trade rose by 2.6% from January to March 2019 compared with the same period of 2018.

In March 2019 the index increased by 0.7% compared with the corresponding month of the previous year and reached 110,2 units (base 2015=100), Cystat said.

The Turnover Volume Index of Retail Trade is estimated to have recorded an increase of 1.9% in the first quarter, compared with the same period of 2018, according to provisional estimates.

In the third month of the year the index remained stable compared with the same month of 2018 and stood at 112,4 units (base 2015=100).

