Retail trade turnover up in Cyprus in October

Retail trade turnover in Cyprus increased in October 2019 compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, according to provisional estimates released by the Statistical Service of Cyprus.
The Turnover Value Index of Retail Trade except of motor vehicles for October 2019 increased by 2.8% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and reached 119,9 units (base 2015=100).
For the period January-October 2019 the index is estimated to have recorded an increase of 1.6% compared to the same period of 2018.
On the basis of provisional estimates, the Turnover Volume Index of Retail Trade for October 2019 increased by 6.1% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and reached 123,4 units (base 2015=100).
For the period January-October 2019 the index is estimated to have recorded an increase of 2.9% compared to the same period of 2018.
