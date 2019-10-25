Retail trade increases significantly in August

Retail trade in Cyprus recorded significant annual increase in August, according to provisional estimates of the Statistical Service.

Cystat announced that the Turnover Value Index of Retail Trade in August 2019 increased by 2.9% compared with the corresponding month of the previous year and reached 122,8 units (base 2015=100).

In the period January-August 2019 the index is estimated to have recorded an increase of 2.2% compared with the same period of 2018.

The Turnover Volume Index of Retail Trade increased by 5.7% in the eighth month of the year compared with the corresponding month of 2018 and reached 128,1 units (base 2015=100).

Between January-August 2019 the index is estimated to have recorded an increase of 3.2% compared with the same period last year.

(Cyprus News Agency)