Retail trade continues upward trend in May

Retail trade continued its upward trend in the fifth month of the year, according to provisional estimates of the Statistical Service of Cyprus.

Cystat announced on Thursday that according to its provisional estimates, the Turnover Value Index of Retail Trade increased by 1.1% in May 2019 compared with the corresponding month of the previous year and reached 117,9 units (base 2015=100).

Between January-May 2019 the index is estimated to have increased by 2.6% compared with the same period of 2018.

The Turnover Volume Index of Retail Trade rose by 2.7% in the fifth month of 2019 compared with the same month of the previous year and reached 120,3 units (base 2015=100).

From January until May 2019 the index is estimated to have recorded an increase of 2.5% compared with the same period last year.

