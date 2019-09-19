Updated: 12 rescued from sea off Larnaca

Ten people in danger in a small boat at sea off Cyprus were rescued after an operation by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre while another two who were in the water were rescued by a commercial ship that was in the vicinity.

The JRCC said t said that it had been informed at 13.15 of 12 individuals in danger – 10 on a small boat and two in the water, 57 nautical miles southeast of Larnaca.

The JRCC activated its Nearchos search and rescue plan, sending the Onisilos police launch with a nurse and putting a police helicopter on standby.

The two individuals in the water were in immediate danger and were rescued by a commercial ship that was nearby and was asked by the JRCC to participate in the rescue mission.

The ship is expected at Larnaca port at around 8 pm and authorities are on standby to transfer the 12 to the temporary accommodation centre at Kokkinotrimithia.