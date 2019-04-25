Reports: Police looking for murder victim at Orounta

There are reports that police are at the Orounta firing range, accompanied by a 35 year old man in custody for the premeditated murder of three women.
Two bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft at Mitsero, but the body of the third victim Maricar Valdez, has still not been found.
Philenews said the suspect, a Greek Cypriot army officer, has reportedly admitted to the third murder. He has also reportedly admitted to killing another woman, philenews added.
It said police investigators are at the scene in Orounta and that the suspect has shown them where the body is buried.
Philenews said the suspect had shown them a well on the east side of the firing range.
CyBC news said that the body belongs to an Asian woman who was also on the list of missing persons.
According to philenews, the head of the fire services Markos Trangolas is at the site as the fire service has been asked to help retrieve the body.
State pathologists Sofocles Sofocleous and Nicolas Charalambous are at the scene.
Earlier today, fire services completed the search of an abandoned mine shaft where the bodies of two women were discovered without finding any indication of any more victims.
More soon
