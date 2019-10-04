Report: Stavros Flatley set to announce split up

Demi and Lagi Demetriou, the father and son stars who make up the legendary UK Cypriot dancing duo Stavros Flatley are set to shock their fans by announcing they are splitting up, the Sun reported on Friday.

It said son Lagi, 23, is due to announce that he is leaving the act during the final of Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions on Saturday night.

He reportedly wants to focus on his barber shop in Cyprus. His father will continue to perform as Stavros Flatley with his nephew Samson, 17, taking over from Lagi.

“‘We’ve done this for 10 years for a joke. We’ve done so many amazing things but what is there left to do? We’ve done the Royal Variety, we’ve played in China, Monaco – everywhere. So when we got to The Champions, I thought this was the right time to leave. But Simon Cowell told me not to quit forever,” Lagi told the Sun.

Stavros Flatley made their debut on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 when they immediately won the hearts of the nation with their humorous take on Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance routine.

Their series was ultimately won by dance troupe Diversity with singer Susan Boyle finishing as runner-up.

Demi claimed he and his son had pocketed more than £2 million thanks to their success on Britain’s Got Talent and their subsequent performances.

Demi added that he believes Samson will be a hit with fans going forward as “he has a six-pack”.

Stavros Flatley have reached the finals of Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions after they were invited back to the show to compete against a number of other popular acts from past series and international versions of the show.

