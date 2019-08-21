Report: Israeli police considering revenge porn inquiry against 12 youths

Israeli police are reportedly examining the possibility of launching a criminal investigation for possible revenge porn by Israeli teenagers arrested on suspicion of raping a 19 year old British woman in Ayia Napa and later released after Cyprus police said nothing incriminating had emerged against them.

An Israeli police official told Channel 12 that a group of Israeli activists was urging authorities to prosecute the teenagers under Israeli revenge porn laws, the Times of Israel reports.

“The matter is being thoroughly examined by the legal department to see if police here have the authority to investigate an incident that happened abroad, and if so, how it would be carried out,” he said.

The official said the probe, if approved, could potentially be carried out by the Lahav 433 unit’s cyber crime division.

According to the report, police were exploring their options after 20 Tel Aviv residents last week filed a complaint on behalf of the 19-year-old British tourist at their local police station.

The complaint said the Israeli teenagers violated the country’s laws on revenge porn by sending the video of them having sex with the British woman.