Report: Cyprus link to international sham marriage ring

Police have been contacted as part of a European investigation into a ring involving women from Poland entering into sham marriages with third country nationals in Cyprus, Phileleftheros reported on Thursday.

It said police had been invited to a joint investigation into the case by Eurojust – an EU agency dealing with judicial cooperation — at The Hague.

Taking part in the inquiries are authorities from Poland and the UK.

According to Phileleftheros, the meeting heard that in the past few months about 120 women from Poland had carried out civil weddings in Cyprus which are suspected to be fake.

They were carried out at a couple of municipalities. The ‘grooms’ after the wedding left for the EU without their brides, which triggered suspicions, the paper added.

Phileleftheros said it is believed that the ring is based in the UK and has accomplices in Cyprus.