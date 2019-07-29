Report: Another West Nile virus case reported in occupied north Cyprus

Another case of West Nile virus has been reported in Turkish occupied north Cyprus, according to the Turkish Cypriot website Haber Kibris. It said the patient’s condition is not life threatening,

Two other people are in intensive care with the West Nile virus at a hospital in occupied Nicosia while another eight suspect cases are being monitored, it added.

Health officials in the occupied north met on Friday evening to discuss prevention following the announcement that a 62 year old man had died of the virus.

Measures include draining standing water and clearing grass.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Cyprus said a person with suspected West Nile virus was in the intensive care unit of a private hospital. Confirmation is still pending, it added.

The virus is usually transmitted by infected mosquitoes which have bitten infected birds. The West Nile virus is not transmitted by human contact.

Most infected individuals usually do not get sick or have mild symptoms. Very few — under 1% — exhibit serious sometimes fatal illness. People over 50 or with long term medical conditions or a suppressed immune system are more at risk.

There is no special treatment, nor is there currently a vaccine.

As a precaution, health officials have carried out extensive programmes to eradicate mosquitoes which this year are in increased numbers because of the heavy winter rains.

The best way to avoid the virus is to prevent being bitten by mosquitoes. Precautions include wearing long sleeves and trousers, using mosquito repellent, installing mosquito nets in the windows, getting rid of stagnant water and using fans and air conditioning.

Any suspected case of West Nile virus must be reported to Health Ministry’s contagious diseases union on telephone 22605601 or by fax on 22605 491, the ministry concluded.

Read more