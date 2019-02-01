Renovation of Larnaca Municipal Garden to be completed by end of February

The renovation of Larnaca Municipal Garden will be completed by February 22, the municipal council said on Thursday.
The renovated garden will contain a pedestrian area, a square, trees, new lighting, a cafeteria, bathrooms and will be accessible to people with physical disabilities, it said in an announcement.
The aim of the project is to “upgrade the image and the environment of the city’s centre as well as the quality of life of its citizens,” it added.
The project was funded by the European Regional Development Fund under the Competitiveness and Sustainable Development 2014-2020 programme.