Remand renewed for deadly Nicosia fire suspects

February 9, 2019 at 3:10pm

The Nicosia District Court on Saturday renewed for another eight days the remand of three suspects connected with the deadly fire at a cafe in central Nicosia which led to the death of a woman.

On Thursday, January 31, police arrested four people in connection with the case: a 32 year old man from Syria, the 45 year old owner of the cafe, a 28 year old Greek Cypriot who was seen by witnesses in the cafe at the moment of the fire and a 21 year old Syrian who was arrested for helping the 32 year old hide from authorities.

The 21 year old Syrian has been released.

Police said they are investigating a conspiracy to commit murder, premeditated murder, manslaughter, break-in and arson case.

On January 30, the fire service was called to respond to a fire and explosion on Costakis Pantelides street.

It is believed the explosion followed by the fire were caused by a gas leak which was deliberate.

The victim, a woman from the Ukraine, was found dead in her apartment on the first floor of the three storey building by fire fighters.

