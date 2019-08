Reinforcements have been sent in to boost fire fighters trying to contain a fire which has been raging near Pachan since around 11.40 am on Monday.

Fire services said two British bases helicopters have joined the Republic’ fire fighting aircraft while another five fire fighting crews have joined fire fighters on the scene.

For precautionary reasons, Kisousa’s 10 residents have been evacuated.

The Limassol-Kantou-Platres road is closed near the village of Kissousa because of the fire.

