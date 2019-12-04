Registered unemployed figures down to 2010 levels

The number of registered unemployed persons fell to the lowest level since February 2010 according to figures issued by the Cyprus statistical service on Wednesday.
It said that the number of jobless individuals registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of November 2019, reached 24,495 persons.
Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for November 2019 decreased to 20,860 persons in comparison to 21,233 in the previous month.
In comparison with November 2018, a decrease of 4,019 persons or 14.1% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sectors of trade (a decrease of 676), construction (a decrease of 596), public administration (a decrease of 467), accommodation and food service activities (a decrease of 331), manufacturing (a decrease of 255), transportation and storage (a decrease of 200), and to newcomers in the labour market (a decrease of 982).