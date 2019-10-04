Registered unemployed down an annual 20.7% in September

The number of registered unemployed at the District Labour Offices on the last day of September 2019 stood at 16,968 persons, CyStat said on Friday.

Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for September 2019 fell to 21,216 persons from 21,712 the previous month.

In comparison with September 2018, a decrease of 4,431 persons or 20,7% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sectors of public administration (down 630), trade (a drop of 629), construction (down 557), accommodation and food service activities (down 315), manufacturing (down 257), education (down 151) and to newcomers in the labour market (down 1,163).

The number of registered unemployed concerns the persons aged 15 years and over who apply to the District and Local Labour Offices of the Department of Labour to seek employment and are registered as unemployed.

These persons have to be able and available for work and must be actively looking for one. The monthly number of registered unemployed concerns the persons who during the last day of the month have an active application for seeking employment.