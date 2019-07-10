Reggae Sunjam 2019

New things are coming up this year at Reggae Sunjam!
The Festival moves to a new location and brings you a massive line-up including one of the most important bands of the Greek reggae scene and top acts from Germany, Austria, UK, Greece and Cyprus with Reggae, Roots, Dub, Steppers and Dancehall tunes to keep you dancing two days long!
The venue, Eleouthkia Park, is located very close to Paphos airport, easily accessible from all cities, offering the best surrounding for the weekend! Beautiful gardens, a pool, a playground for the kids, shady areas and of course a huge dancefloor will make this year’s Reggae Sunjam Festival an unforgettable experience!
LINE-UP
SOUL FIRE – LIVE (GR)
iLLBiLLY HiTEC (DE) ft. Kinetical MC (AT)
The Healers – LIVE (CY)
DUB CMD (Dubophonic Records) (UK)
Hermit Dubz (Dubophonic Records) (UK)
ICY (FORT BRAVO) (CY)
GEON Trio Reggae Band – LIVE (CY)
Vasilis Vasiliou & Christina Polycarpou – LIVE (CY)
SYRINA SOUND (CY)
IonDub (CY)
Dub Thomas (Dubophonic Records) (CY)
Suzie Selecta (CY)
CONSTANTINOS (Easy Going Productions) (CY)
SUB CONSCIOUS DUB (CY)
STARLIGHT (GM)
INFORMATION
Entrance:
€15 – 2 days
€10 – 1 day
Hours:
Saturday 18:00 – 03:00
Sunday 09:00 – 00:00
Tickets available at the door // All blessed no stress //
Contact: 70007102
Available at the venue:
Free camping area with facilities
Homemade food around the clock (with vegan and vegetarian options)
Drinks
Flea Market