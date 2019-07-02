Refugees for Refugees

The band brings together renowned musicians from Syria, Tibet, Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan and Belgium who are united by their desire to weave links through their music. The group has developed an original repertoire at the crossroads between their different traditions.
Asad Qizilbash: sarod
Aren Dolma: vocals
Fakher Madallal: vocals, percussion
Kelsang Hula: dramyen, vocals
Mohammad Aman Yusufi: dambura, vocals
Simon Leleux: percussion
Souhad Najem: qanun)
Tammam Al Ramadan: ney
Tareq Alsayed Yahya: oud
Tristan Driessens:oud
Sponsor: UN Refugee Agency
14th Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival