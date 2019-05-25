Recycling Festival raises awareness through music, games and dance

The 9th Environment and Recycling Festival got underway on Saturday aiming to raise public awareness through music, games and dance.

“We are here today at the Akropolis Park, at the 9th Recycling Festival, the weather is very beautiful and we urge parents to come together with their little ones so that they can be trained in recycling programmes in an interesting way,” Green Dot General Manager Marios Vrahimis told CNA.

Replying to a question he said that “there will be a variety of games through which children will be able to witness recycling of packaging, batteries and electrical goods.”

Asked how many organisations take part in the event Vrahimis said 15 different organisations, as well as 10 Green Dot members with their own kiosks promoting recycling.

Visitors will be able to purchase food at approachable prices while entrance to the Festival is free.

Replying to a question as to whether in recent years there is increased awareness about recycling in Cyprus Vrahimis noted that “there is an increase in the public’s participation in recycling.”

Citizens are slowly embracing Green-Dot’s efforts, but there is still much to be achieved until everyone is persuaded to recycle, something which will be in Cyprus’ best interest.

The Festival’s lineup includes music and dance performances by the Strovolos municipality open school children’s choir, the Nicosia Municipality’s children’s choir, Dance Waves, Rebel Dancers, Boomdida and Papillion band as well as a magician’s performance.

The children will enjoy among others a kids survivor game, a treasure hunt, football and other interactive games.

