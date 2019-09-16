Reconstruction works begin at Kyriakos Matsis Avenue (photos & video)

Work to improve Kyriakos Matsis Avenue in Nicosia started on Monday, adding to traffic woes in the capital.
According to philenews phase B of the reconstruction project has begun and stretches from the avenue’s intersection with Stelios Mavromatis Street to the intersection with Kratinou Street.
During the reconstruction works, traffic is not allowed in the area but the rest of the avenue is open for public use as normal.
Alternative arrangements have been made for traffic while the project proceeds.
Philenews published photos and video from the works at Kyriakos Matsis avenue: