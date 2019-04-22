Easter Tsoureki

Ingredients

700gr. Flour

200gr. Water (slightly warm)

42gr. Fresh yeast

115gr. Lurpak® butter

170gr. Sugar

3 eggs

1½ teaspoon ground Mahlab

1 teaspoon powdered Mastic

1 egg yolk beaten with 1 tablespoon milk, for the wash

Red Eggs

Directions:

-Add in a bowl the lukewarm water, a pinch of sugar and yeast and stir. Wrap well with plastic wrap and set aside for about 6-7 minutes, until the yeast rises and starts bubbling.

-Use a pestle or a blender to ground the masticha and mahlepi, along with a pinch of sugar and set aside.

-In a saucepan add the butter, sugar and milk. Place over very low heat and stir the mixture, until the butter has melted and the sugar has dissolved. Remove the pan from the stove and check the temperature. The mixture should be at the same temperature as your finger.

-Pour the butter mixture in a large bowl and whisk in the eggs. Add the yeast mixture and whisk to combine.

-In the mixer’s bowl add the flour, the ground Mastic and Mahlab and the butter-egg-yeast mixture. Using the dough hook mix at first at low speed, until the ingredients start to combine and then mix at medium-high speed for about 15 minutes, until the dough doesn’t stick on the sides of the bowl. At this point the dough should be really soft.

-Cover the dough with plastic wrap and place in a warm environment, until at least it doubles its size (for about 2-3 hours).

-Gently deflate the tsoureki dough with your hands and cut in 6 equal portions and roll it a little bit with your hands. Hold with your hands from the edges and shake to stretch the dough into a rope. Let the Easter bread rise for about 1 more hour at room temperature.

-In a small bowl add the egg and 1 tbsp water and whisk with a fork. Brush the top of the tsoureki with the egg and bake in preheated oven at 155C for about 40-45 minutes, until nicely browned and fluffy.

-Let the Greek Easter bread cool down and wrap well with plastic wrap, so that it doesn’t become hard and dry.

-Store for up to a 5-7 days at room temperature.