RAW/ΡΩ café

A newly opened café RAW/ΡΩ serving raw food and drinks looks like a hidden exotic garden. The space can be characterised as minimalistic, yet modern with the tasteful furniture, plates and utensils.

The presentation of the dishes is unique.

It offers healthy snacks and desserts, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, raw cacao mousse, cute mini blueberry cakes and so on.

Try raw ​​pizza, the taste will surprise you

Raw smoothie bowl with acai berries, banana, chia seeds, cocoa and coconut milk was absolutely delicious.

There are options for mini cheesecakes with the most exquisite tastes such as blueberry lime, chocolate vanilla, apple pie, and indigo-orange- cardamom among others.

Everything served is sugar-free, gluten-free and dairy-free.

Do not forget to order exceptional stuffed chocolate-coated dates, made by Anna, the owner.

The taste is unique and the presentation is impressive.

Gladstone 59, Limassol,

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 10:00 – 20:00,

Wednesday, Friday 10:00 – 23:00,

Saturday 10:00 – 16:00