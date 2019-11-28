Rainfall for November only 32% of average for month

November has been a dry month with average rainfall so far at 17.1 mm or 32% of the average according to figures published by the Met Office on Thursday.
However, figures for October 1 to November 28 are a more encouraging 91% of the average for the two months. Overall a total of 78.4 mm of rain fell from October 1 to November 28.
From November 1 to November 28, the average total rainfall was 17.1 mm. In the past 24 hours it was 3.6 mm.
Pano Panayia was the wettest in November with 83.6 mm or 106% for the area, followed by Limassol 26.1 mm (53%), Platania 21.2 mm (25%) and Prodromos 17.2 mm (21%) of average.
