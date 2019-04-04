Rainfall at 50% of average for month in first few days of April

Cyprus has already received 50% of average rainfall for April, with more rain forecast for the next few days.
According to provisional figures released by the met office for the period from April 1 to 9 am on April 4, the average rainfall for the government-controlled areas was 15 mm. The average for the entire month is 29.9 mm.
Since October 1, rainfall is at 154% or 718.mm, it added.
In the first four days of April, Kellaki was the wettest with 52.4 mm which corresponds to 157% of the average for the area. Pano Panayia was second with 40.1 mm (84% of the average) and Stavros tis Psokas third with 20.7 mm (36% of the average).
In contrast Frenaros received no rain. Kornos was also relatively dry with 2.5 mm of rain (9% of the average) as was Larnaca Airport with 3.2 mm (18% of average).
In its latest weather forecast, the met office said the unstable weather would continue with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday and more scattered showers as well as light dust on Saturday and Sunday.