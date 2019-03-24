Rain, thunderstorms and… snow on the weather menu

After a streak of high temperatures, rain, storms and possibly snow are on the menu for the next few days.

On Sunday the weather will be partly cloudy, with rains and thunderstorms expected in some areas, mostly at midday and afternoon. Snow may fall on the highest peaks of Troodos. The temperature will rise to around 18 degrees C inland and on the coast and 10 C in the mountains.

On Monday the weather will be mostly sunny but Tuesday will be cloudy with increased clouds at intervals. The temperature will gradually rise.

On Wednesday the weather will be partly cloudy and mostly cloudy at intervals, with local rains and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain unchanged.