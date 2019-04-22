Rain so far in April at 121% of average for entire month

Rainfall so far this month is already at 121% of the average for the entire month, according to figures for April 1 to 22 released by the met office on Monday.

The total average rainfall for the period was 36.2 mm compared to 29.9 mm which is the average for the entire month. The past three days have received total average rain of 7.5 mm.

From October 1 to April 22, the total average rainfall in the government controlled areas was 739.7 mm or 158% of the average.

Kellaki received the most rain in the period of April 1- 22 Απριλίου with 86 mm or 258% of the average for the area, followed by Pano Panagia with 81.6 mm (170% of the average) and Prodromos with 66.4 mm (124% of the average).

In contrast, the driest areas were Frenaros with 8.5 mm (63% of the average), Paphos Airport with 10 mm (42% of the average) and Polis 11.9 mm (45% of the average).

