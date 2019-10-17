Rain, hail and power cuts (live picture)

Heavy rain accompanied in places by hail have fallen in parts of Cyprus, while some areas are experiencing power cuts.

Lakatamia in the Nicosia district is experiencing adverse weather while Archangelos and Anthoupolis are currently without electricity

Power cuts have also been reported in Argakas in the Paphos district and in Yermasoyia in Limassol.

In its weather forecast this morning the met office said clouds that develop in the afternoon are expected to lead to scattered showers or thunderstorms inland and in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine but there will be increased cloud at intervals. Temperatures will fall to 17 C inland, around 19 on the coasts and around 13 C in the mountains.



Tomorrow will start off fine but clouds that develop in the afternoon are expected to lead to isolated showers or thunderstorms mainly inland and in the mountains.

Temperatures will rise to 31 C inland and on the eastern coast, around 27 C on the remaining coasts and 21 C in the mountains.

The weekend and Monday will start off mainly fine but again clouds will develop in the afternoon that are expected to lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels which are close to average for the time of year.

Highest temperatures at 3 pm today were Nicosia 33 C, Larnaca Airport 30 C, Limassol 30 C, Paphos Airport 29 C, Frenaros 31 C,Prodromos 23 Cand Polis Chrysochous 67%.

Humidity ranged from 59% at Paphos Airport to 75% in Nicosia.