Rain, hail and snow in the mountains on the menu for the weekend

People will have to wait for another weekend to enjoy normal Cypriot April’s weather as a low pressure system is affecting the area.
Increased cloud on Saturday is expected to give way to isolated showers, especially in the west and north. More rain and/or storms are expected after noon. Storms are expected to be accompanied by hail. In the mountains there will be snow or sleet.
Temperatures will be 20 C inland and on the coasts and 10 C in the mountains.
On Sunday clouds that will develop from midday on may lead to scattered showers or thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains.
Monday will be mainly fine. Cloud is expected after noon.
Tuesday will also be mainly fine. Temperatures will start to edge up but will still remain below the average for the time of year.