Local

Rain and/or thunderstorms expected in parts of the island

August 18, 2019 at 12:12pm
Clouds developing on Sunday afternoon are expected to give scattered showers or thunderstorms mainly in the mountains and possibly inland. In the evening the weather will be mostly fine with some scattered clouds giving local showers mainly on the northeastern coastal areas. Temperatures will be 34 C inland, 31 C on the coasts and 25 C in the mountains.

On Monday the weather will be partly cloudy with light showers expected in the northeast. Showers and possibly thunderstorms are also expected in the afternoon, mainly on the mountains and inland areas. Temperatures will be 34 C inland, 31 C on the coasts and 28 C in the mountains.

On Tuesday early fine weather will give way to clouds that are expected to give isolated showers or thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains, inland and the northeast.

On Wednesday and Thursday the weather will be mostly fine but in the afternoon some heavy clouds are expected in the mountains and inland.

