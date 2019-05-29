RAF Akrotiri Flamingos win Cyprus rugby tournament (photos+video)

The RAF Akrotiri Flamingos lifted this year’s Aki 10s rugby tournament in Cyprus, forces.net reported.
The Flamingos faced the Royal Logistics Corps in the final and managed to clinch the victory by 20-17 to claim the Aki 10s title.
After a nailbiting final @RAFAkrotiri Flamingos win this year’s #Akrotiri 10s rugby Cup narrowly beating Royal Logistic Corps by 20pts to 17 @StnCdrAkrotiri @RHQ_The_RLC @RAFRugbyUnion @ForcesNews @ForcesRadioCY @ForcesRadioBFBS pic.twitter.com/wqwzShEpHw
— Simon Newton (@reporternewton) May 24, 2019
For the Plate, the Aki 10s runner’s up trophy, the Army Medical Services (AMS) beat the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery 16-10 in the final, to win the trophy for another year.
What a first season with @SerpentRugby Merit 2 Champions ✅ Aki 10s Plate Winners ✅ and more importantly a great bunch of lads on and off the field. Excited for more in the future pic.twitter.com/brCxu9QDep
— Sam Bourke (@sambourke15) May 25, 2019
The Dhekelia Poachers claimed the Shield, the third-in-line trophy, after beating the RAF Movers 17-10.
Well done 2 R ANGLIAN “The Poachers” who were crowned this year’s Aki 10s Shield Winners last night #rugby #sport #career @Aki_Rugby_Tens @bfcyprus @armyrugbyunion @InfantryRugby @ForcesRadioCY pic.twitter.com/eu4MOtUycp
— The Royal Anglian Regiment (@RAnglians) May 25, 2019
Teams from the British Army and RAF were among the 13 sides who competed at this year’s ‘Aki 10s’ rugby tournament.