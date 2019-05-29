Menu
RAF Akrotiri Flamingos win Cyprus rugby tournament (photos+video)

May 29, 2019 at 12:01pm

The RAF Akrotiri Flamingos lifted this year’s Aki 10s rugby tournament in Cyprus, forces.net reported.

The Flamingos faced the Royal Logistics Corps in the final and managed to clinch the victory by 20-17 to claim the Aki 10s title.

For the Plate, the Aki 10s runner’s up trophy, the Army Medical Services (AMS) beat the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery 16-10 in the final, to win the trophy for another year.

The Dhekelia Poachers claimed the Shield, the third-in-line trophy, after beating the RAF Movers 17-10.

Teams from the British Army and RAF were among the 13 sides who competed at this year’s ‘Aki 10s’ rugby tournament.

