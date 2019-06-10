Rabel Systems winner at the Red Dot Product Design Awards 2019

RABEL ENVELOP 3D has been awarded the Red Dot Product Design Award 2019, Rabel Systems announced on Monday.

Every year leading brands like Apple, Samsung, Ferrari, Porsche, Dyson, Grohe etc. compete in product design in the RED DOT DESIGN AWARD.

For more than 60 years, the RED DOT AWARD – one of the world’s largest design competitions – has been providing a platform for designers and companies to assess good design.

The Red Dot jury individually test each of the more than 5,500 products entered from more than 55 countries.

RABEL Envelop 3D won over an expert jury of 40 independent designers, design professors and specialist journalists who tested each individual product before awarding RABEL SYSTEMS with the desirable distinction of the RED DOT. This recognition means that the RABEL ENVELOP 3D now comes with the RED DOT internationally Seal of Quality.

RABEL ENVELOP 3D is a facade platform, invented by RABEL SYSTEMS, able to integrate typologies like sliding, folding, pivot, pivot-slide, casement, fixed, curtainwall, spider glass, glass railings, shading louvers, fly screens, drywalls e.t.c using a single track without intermediate posts. All typologies can work with each other and can lock on each other in a continuous façade. All typologies can integrate in a row, in front of each other, on top of each other or on the bottom of each other. True and full integration. All typologies are minimal thermal.